The Kebbi State Government says it is taking measures to curb dissemination of fake news and misinformation in the state.

The state Commissioner for Information and Culture, Hajiya Rakiya Tanko-Ayuba made this known when she visited her colleague, the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Alhaji Hassan Shalla in Birnin Kebbi on Thursday.

Tanko-Ayuba said that the state would solidify efforts in disseminating credible information as part of renewed efforts to curb the menace of fake news and misinformation in the state.

“We discussed in the ministry, we discussed so many ways on how to renew all our contributory efforts in making our bit of building up a great Kebbi State.

“This is a new and renewed effort to bring us all together under one umbrella.

“Our main purpose is to solidify the existing inter-ministerial relationship between the Ministry for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs and the Ministry of Information and Culture.’’

According to Tanko-Ayuba, plans are ongoing to strengthen the state owned-media for responsible reporting to curb the menace of fake news and misinformation.

“We are going to use the state Radio and Television, as well as the existing Equity News Magazine, WhatsApp page, the social media and all avenues that could ease information dissemination and provide the needed publicity of government programmes and achievements.

“We have so many positive vibes in the state owned media with positive and responsible reporting, we also have Equity Magazine that shows all these positive vibes.

“I wish also to state that we have created a social media platform where this positivity will be showcased devoid of rumours and fake news,’’ she said.

The commissioner said that her ministry would also partner with other ministries and embark on tour of projects and capture ministerial activities for accurate, and timely dissemination of programmes and policies devoid of fake news.

Also speaking, Shalla, commended the commissioner for the giant strides and initiative in the dissemination of government activities and programmes in the state.

“This development is a legacy that speaks volume and will work even after the expiration of the tenure of the present government, because lack of such initiative is what is giving room for various write-ups that portray the government in bad light.

“With these developments, a lot of achievements of the present administration will be showcased,’’ he said.

The commissioner promised to liaise with the ministry of information as well as the media organisations in the state on a tour of various projects across the 21 local government areas of the state. (NAN)

