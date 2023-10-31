Kebbi Gov’t. reassigns 4 Permanent Secretaries

By Muhammad Lawal

Gov. Nasir Idris of Kebbi, has approved the reassignment of four Acting Permanent Secretaries in the state.

Malam Yahaya Sarki, Special Adviser to the Governor, disclosed this in a statement issued to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Birnin Kebbi on Monday.

Sarki quoted Kebbi Head of Service, Alhaji Sufiyanu Garba-Bena, as saying this in letters addressed to the affected persons.

According to the statement, those affected by the new postings include; Habibu Muhammed-Kamba, posted to Sir Ahmadu Bello International Airport as Acting Permanent Secretary and Acting General Manager, and Umar Muhammad-Koko, to the Ministry of Rural Development.

Others are Muhammad Bala, to the Ministry of Religious Affairs, and Hussaini Abdullahi-Zuru who was posted to the Ministry for Higher Education as the new Acting Permanent Secretary.

The statement further stated that: “the postings supersede the earlier posting released with reference number HOS/ADM/037/VOL 1, dated 19th October, 2023, and is with immediate effect.” (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

