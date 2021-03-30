The Kebbi Governor, Alhaji Atiku Bagudu, says his administration will give necessary support and impetus to enhance education sector in the state.

Bagudu said this would boost the literacy level in the state.

The governor made the promise when he visited the state’s School for Special Needs in Birnin Kebbi, as part of his tour to schools and colleges.

“We will ensure that all the segments of the education sector will receive support and impetus in line with the objective of literacy acquisition in the state.

“We will ensure the provision of water supply, electricity, additional hostel; renovation of the existing ones, provision of mattresses, teaching and learning materials, school bus, fine arts teaching materials and skill acquisition re-introduction in our schools,” he said.

The governor, who interacted with staff and students of the school, expressed satisfaction with the performance of both teachers and students in the school.

He said the state government would provide required material support to enable it achieve excellence.

“I am delighted with the ability of Malam Aminu Abubakar, a visually impaired teacher, who operates computer of persons with visual impairment that makes it possible to communicate with the blind and deaf persons,”he said.

The governor also acknowledged the capability of students in handling various equipment and gadgets of persons with special needs.

Earlier, the Principal of the school, Malam Umaru Jantullu, told the governor that students of the institution were drawn from persons with disabilities, comprising physically challenged, blind, deaf and dumb and performing remarkably well.

“We are appealing to the state government to solve the problems of gully erosion, erection of wall fence, recruitment of teaching staff, and ensure more student intake.

“We are also requesting the state government to assist the school with modern teaching materials to improve their intellectual ability and as well provide transport to convey students from temporary site to permanent site,” he requested. (NAN)

