Kebbi Govt promises scholarship, healthcare to children of soldiers

The Kebbi State Government says it will take adequate care of the children of soldiers in form of scholarships, healthcare services, empowerment and employment in the state.

Gov. Atiku Bagudu, accompanied by his wife, Dr Zainab Shinkafi-Bagudu, said this while hosting the leadership of the Nigerian Army Officers Wives Association (NAOWA).

The association was led by the wife of the General Officer Commanding (GOC) 8 Division, Nigeria Army Sokoto, Hajiya Fatima Aminu-Bande, in Birnin Kebbi on Monday.

Bagudu commended members of the association for the visit and the contribution of the Army towards ensuring the state remained peaceful in the country.

“My administration has placed premium on the welfare of soldiers and their families, and their children will enjoy scholarships even after they are transferred out of the state,” he said.

Bagudu also said he was prepared to support the association to establish entrepreneurship and pursuit of education.

The governor advised NAOWA to harmonise their activities with other bodies to enjoy maximum benefits.

Mrs Bagudu also pledged to collaborate with the women in ensuring adequate public enlightenment, mobilisation and sensitisation of their members to help other women.

She advised them to visit hospitals for early detection of cancer and to care for pregnant women on delivery.

1. Gov. Bagudu receiving members of NAOWA in Government House Birinin Kebbi on Monday (Feb. 24, 2020)

2. Dr (Mrs) Zainab Shinkafi-Bagudu with officials and members of NAOWA during the visit.

She commended the officers’ wives for their care for children and widows of fallen soldiers.

The governors wife added that her “Medicaid Cancer Foundation” would work jointly with them for optimum results.

Earlier in her speech, Hajiya Aminu-Bande, the Chairperson of NAOWA said the visit was to register their appreciation for the support and care of soldiers and their families by the incumbent administration.

“We solicit for more support and assistance to enable the association set-up education centres to cater for the children of widows and soldiers,” she said.

Aminu-Bande also expressed gratitude to the government on behalf of the National President and Wife of the Chief of Army Staff, for providing scholarships, Sallah and Christmas gifts to widows and soldiers.

The wife of the GOC presented a souvenir to Dr Shinkafi-Bagudu in appreciation of her support and contribution to the welfare of members of NAOWA in the state. (NAN)