The Kebbi government has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Max Air on domestic flights.

The Deputy Governor , Dr Sama’ila Yombe-Dabai, who signed on behalf of the state government, said that the signing of the MoU, followed the suspension of Azman Air operations nationwide.

“Gov. Atiku Bagudu gave the directive that the government should liaise with the Ministry of Works and Transport to engage the services of another airline to begin immediate operations in the state.

“Max Air was considered and chosen due to its track record of service delivery in the aviation industry,” Yombe-Dabai said.

Also signing on behalf of the airline, the Regional Manager of Max Airline, Alhaji Suleiman Arome, reaffirmed the commitment of the company towards ensuring effective service delivery.

Arome expressed appreciation to Gov. Bagudu and the people of the state for the confidence reposed in the company.

“We will begin operations as soon as possible,” the manager assured.

Earlier, the state Commissioner for Works and Transport, Alhaji Abubakar Chika-Ladan said that Max Air was carefully selected considering the record of the company.

“We still maintain the three days in a week flights for Azman Airline, as soon as they return.

“With their scheduled operations, we will eventually have six to seven days in a week flight at the Sir Ahmadu Bello International Airport, Ambursa,” Chika-Ladan said. (NAN).

Share this:

Tweet

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

