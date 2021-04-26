Gov. Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi State has lauded the “Buhari For All Organization” for its benevolence in reaching out to orphans, widows and the less privileged in Kebbi State in the spirit of social service to the citizenry.

Bagudu stated this at the commencement of distribution of rice and assorted grains to orphans, widows and the less privileged by the association in Birnin Kebbi on Sunday.

The governor, represented by the Commissioner for Works and Transport, Alhaji Abubakar Chika-Ladan, said the present administration had attached premium to enhancing the welfare of the less-privileged and the indigent in the state with emphasis on orphans and similar groups.

He said the distribution of the grains was in line with the policy of the incumbent administration towards uplifting the socio-economic well-being of people.

Bagudu said that the state government had distributed food items comprising; rice, millet, maize and guinea-corn across the 21 Local Government Areas as Ramadan palliative.

The leader of the “Buhari For All Organisation” in Kebbi State and former Deputy Governor, Alhaji Mohammed Bello-Dantani, said five trucks loaded with grains were offloaded for onward distribution.

Bello-Dantani, who is also the Chairman, Kebbi State Direct Labour Agency, added that between 30 and 40 more trucks are expected to arrive the state later.

The Secretary to Kebbi State Government (SSG), Alhaji Babale Umar-Yauri, commended the organisation for what he described as a kind gesture.

The SSG, who was represented by the Special Adviser to Gov. Bagudu on Security, Retired Maj. Garba Rabiu-Kamba, described the assistance as additional relief to the people of the state, especially in this period of Ramadan.

An Islamic Scholar, Sheikh Umar Isa, reflected on the Commandment of God as practicalised by the noble Prophet Muhammad (SAW) on the necessity to assist one another.

In an overview of the various intervention of the Buhari administration to better the lives of Nigerians, the Chairman, League of Ulama, Malam Ibrahim Bayawa, listed; N-Power, Anchor Borrowers Program and Covid -19 intervention.

Others, according to him, are; Fertilizer Procurement Initiative, Agricultural Revival, Trader Moni and the revival of dormant projects like railways.

He explained that all the aforementioned programmes and projects were indelible legacies of President Muhammadu Buhari towards improving the living conditions of Nigerians, adding that such programmes would pave the way for economic prosperity.

The leader of Tijjaniyya in Kebbi State, Ahmed Usman-khalifa, offered special prayer for peace, security and poverty eradication in the society.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that varying groups, including those with disabilities, ophans, windows, the blind, almajiri schools and mosques, were among the beneficiaries. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

