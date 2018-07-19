Kebbi Government says it will involve state executives, permanent secretaries and directors of ministries in the activities of UN Children’s Fund (UNICEF) to meet the fund’s target by 2019.

Alhaji Zenali Yauri, the state Commissioner for Budget and Economic Planning, made this known at a two-day 2018 Programme Mid-Year Review Meeting of UNICEF activities in Birnin Kebbi on Thursday.

He said that the state government had resolved to involve all permanent secretaries, directors and commissioners in UNICEF activities to ensure that they were carried along in the fund’s activities.

According to him, the present administration in the state is working to implement Federal Government’s economic recovery policy by reviving domiciled natural resources in the state to increase Internally Generated Revenue (IGR).

He added that “the aim is to reduce the state’s dependence on international donors and to be able to especially solve the health challenges in the state.”

The state’s Governor, Alhaji Atiku Bagudu, who was represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Alhaji Babale Umar, said that the state government acknowledged the efforts of UNICEF.

He noted the fund’s collaboration with the state government to address challenges in the health sector.

He added that “this meeting is timely and commendable as we appreciate the giant strides of UNICEF Chief Field Officer, Mr Muhammadeen Fall, who, within very short time since his assumption of office, demonstrated exemplary leadership.

“Kebbi is fully committed to working with UNICEF.”

Fall had earlier said that the international agency was committed to supporting government toward tackling challenges faced in health and education.

He said that the meeting was designed to provide solutions to challenges identified, transparency and implementation of agreement reached by stakeholders.

The meeting was organised by the state’s Ministry of Budget and Economic Planning in collaboration with UNICEF. (NAN)