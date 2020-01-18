Kebbi govt inaugurates committee for 2020 Argungu Fishing festival

By Abdallah el-Kurebe, Editor

The Kebbi Government, on Saturday inaugurated a 16-member committee to organize the 2020 Argungu International and Cultural Fishing festival, scheduled to hold in March.

Inaugurating the Committee, the Deputy Governor, Samaila Yombe said the celebration of the festival was not held for a long time for some reasons.

According to him, “The festival used to be held once in a year but unfortunately for unforeseen circumstances which we cannot explained, this event could not hold for the past 10 years.

Fishes caught by competitors at Argungu Fishing festival being weighed for prizes

“However, Governor Atiku Bagudu, has summoned the courage in making sure that this event takes place this year.”

Yomi urged members of the committee to plan excellently in order to surmount the challenges and ensure the success of the festival.

The former Director-General of the festival, Alhaji Abubakar Ladan, informed the committee that prior to the suspension of the festival, it had been had been self-funded.

“Before the festival was put on hold, the government had stopped funding it because the festival generated a lot of money to sponsor itself,” he said.

Members of the committee include, deputy governor as Chairman; Alhaji Yarima Dakingari, Permanent Secretary, state Ministry of Commerce, will act as Secretary.

Others include representatives of Argungu Emirate, Secretary to the State Government, Alhaji Babale Yauri, Speaker of the House of Assembly, Alhaji Abdulmumin Kamba and Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr Oluyemi Agunbiade.