Kebbi Govt hails vigilante for neutralising notorious kidnapper

The Kebbi Government has hailed members of the vigilante service in Kanzanna general area for neutraling a notorious kidnapper, Dogo Oro, terrorising two local government areas of the state.

The commendation was contained in a statement by Alhaji Ahmed Idris, the Chief Press Secretary to Governor, on Saturday in Birnin Kebbi.

He said that Oro had made life difficult for people living in Bunza and Kalgo Local Government Areas.

Idris said that the government was happy with the report that the criminal was eliminated by some members of the vigilante service at Tunga village in Tilli ward of Bunza LGA.

“The succeseful operation has added a lot of hope for our communities to resettle in their various homes and villages and go about their normal businesses, especially in Kanzanna general area,” he added.

Idris said that the recent successes being recorded against criminal elements may not be unconnected with the holistic approach of security agencies to make the state safer for all.

He said that Gov. Nasir Idris had pledged to render more support to all security agencies, including the vigilante service, working to secure the state. (NAN)

