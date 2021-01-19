Kebbi govt. donates N30m to Sokoto market fire victims

The Kebbi government, on Tuesday, donated N30 million to victims of the fire incident at the Shehu Shagari Modern Market, Sokoto.

Gov. Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi announced the donation when he visited the scene of the incident to sympathise with victims of the fire disaster.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that part of the market was, on Tuesday, destroyed by an early morning inferno.

Bagudu said that his visit was to sympathise with the government and people of Sokoto State, noting that the fire incident was a great concern to Kebbi government.

Responding, Gov. Aminu Tambuwal thanked his Kebbi counterpart, saying that the donation was a testimony to the cordial relationship and brotherhood between the two states.

Tambuwal said that so far, no life had been lost as a result of the fire incident, adding that fire-fighting equipment belonging to both the state and the Federal Government were at the scene of the incident to put out the fire.

He appreciated security agencies in the state for their support in controlling the situation and appealed to the people of the state to remain calm, as everything was under control. (NAN)