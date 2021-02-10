The Kebbi State Government, on Wednesday donated eight Hilux vehicles and 20 motorcycles to the 1 Battalion of Nigerian Army, Dukku Barracks, Birnin Kebbi, to bolster service delivery.

During the donation, Gov. Atiku Bagudu, said the army had made huge sacrifices in promoting internal security and the nation’s territorial integrity.

Represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Mr Babale Umar-Yauri, the governor said the state government was committed to providing the necessary support for the army to function effectively.

“Soldiers have made huge sacrifices in their efforts to ensure the security of lives and property of our people, it is important to support them undertake their duties.

“Their roles are important in the development process, this is because no meaningful development can thrive in an environment where there is no peace and security,” he said.

He said that activities of the army had triggered peace, law and order, saying, “irrespective of pockets of challenges, we can say that our state is peaceful.

“We are proud of our security personnel, they are very prompt in responding to distress calls, we shall continue to support them to perform better.”

Earlier, the outgoing Brigade Commander, Brig.-Gen. O.M. Bello, commended the state government for its support to the army.

“The governor has done a lot for the battalion, his efforts are contributory to the successes we have achieved so far. A new commander is here, do accord him similar support,” he said.

Also speaking, the new Brigade Commander, Brig-Gen., Muhammad Wabili, expressed satisfaction with the relationship between the army and the state government.

He assured of bringing his experience to bear in the discharge of his duties, saying, “I am looking forward to receiving your full support, together, we shall Kebbi safer”. (NAN)