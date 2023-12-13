Kebbi Govt. distributes 26 vehicles to Commissioners, warns against misuse

Kebbi Government on Wednesday distributed 26 operational vehicles to members of the state executive councils drawn from 21 local government areas of the state.

Distributing the vehicles to the commissioners in Birnin Kebbi, Gov. Nasir Idris, warned that any commissioner that sold or used the vehicles for unofficial engagement would be sacked.

“We are making history again today because we are handing over 26 vehicles to commissioners to ease transportation challenges in their official engagements.

“They will also be useful for the commissioners to visit their localities to find out the challenges there.

“We have not given the vehicles to them for use as luxury in the state capital, but to enable them to go back to their localities after their official engagements, interact with their people to know their problems.

“This government is peoples oriented. We are not given the vehicles to them to be sold.

“If anyone of them is found to have sold the vehicle or not using it for the purpose meant for, the person will be sacked,” he warned.

The Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Alhaji Abubakar Garba-Dutsinmari, who spoke on behalf of his colleagues, assured the governor that the vehicles would be used strictly for the purpose they were meant for.(NAN).

By Ibrahim Bello

