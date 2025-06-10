Kebbi Govt. disburses N1.5bn compensation to Jega shop owners for dual carriageway 

Kebbi Government has disbursed N1.5 billion compensation to owners of buildings to be demolished to give way for the construction of a dual carriageway in Jega town.

By Ibrahim Bello

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that a total of 236 recipients who have been verified and documented, received cheques for various amounts proportionate to quantified property.

Speaking at the occasion in Jega on Tuesday, the Chairman of the Compensation Committee, Alhaji Aliyu Maude, urged for the support of the people towards the successful execution of the project.

Maude said that with the payment, those affected were given two months to evacuate and give way for the project.

Also speaking, the traditional ruler of Jega, Alhaji Muhammad Arzika- Bawa, lauded the development which he said would bring more development to the area.

“My joy knows no bounds in thanking Gov. Idris for investing enormous resources on the construction of the dual carriageway for the benefit of our people.

“On completion, the new road will add value to the economic prosperity of Jega and its inhabitants, it is a big relief.

“I am appealing to the people to support the project, remain law abiding and follow due process in the pursuit of rights and privileges,” the traditional ruler said. (NAN).