Kebbi Govt. appoints 21 new LG Secretaries 

Nasir Idris of Kebbi has approved the appointment of 21 new Secretaries for local government councils in the state.

By Muhammad Lawal

Gov. Nasir Idris of Kebbi has approved the appointment of 21 new Secretaries for local government councils in the state.

This is contained in a statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Alhaji Ahmed Idris, in Birnin Kebbi on Monday.

Idris quoted the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Alhaji Yakubu Bala-Tafida as saying announcing this in a letter addressed to the appointees.

He said the new secretaries include Muhammad Aliero, Aliero loca governmentl council, Zainab Kangiwa, for Arewa, Lawali Target, Argungu, Dallatu Muhammad (NUT), Augie, and Mohammed Gawamba, Bagudo.

Others he said were Ahmed Zauro, Birnin Kebbi local government council, Mohammed Umar Bunza, Bunza, Abdulkadir Kamba, Dandi, Rabi’u Bena, Danko Wasagu, Aliyu Abubakar, Fakai, Aliyu Dalijan, Gwandu, and Sabi’u Jandutse, Jega.

Umar Sama’ila, was appointed for Kalgo local government council while Suleiman Koko was appointed for Besse, Buhari Bawa for Maiyama, Aliyu Libata, Ngaski, Aliyu Diri, Sakaba and Aminiu Arzuka for Shanga.

Abdullahi Kwakware, was appointed for Suru local government council, while Nasiru Dantani, was appointed for Yauri and AbdurRahman Manga for Zuru council.

The SSG urged the newly appointed secretaries to work diligently towards the success of the present administration and the state at large. (NAN)(www.nannews.ng)