Kebbi governor warns against diversion of CACOVID palliatives

Kebbi governor, Atiku Bagudu has warned against diversion of palliatives donated by the Federal government, to 38,000 households under the Coalition Against Coronavirus Disease (CACOVID).

The governor, represented by gave the the Secretary to the State Government, Babale Umar Yauri gave the warning when he addressed newsmen in Birnin Kebbi on Tuesday.

According to Bagudu, to ensure that all intended vulnerable families got their share of the food items as scheduled, 40 Community Based Organizations (CBOs) as well as Non Governmental Organizations (NGOs), would be fully involved in the distribution of the palliatives.

“We will leave no stone unturned in ensuring that, all the vulnerable families are fully covered.

“While taking steps to ensure the efficient distribution of the items, the state government hereby warns the beneficiaries against selling the palliatives.

“We will also make sure any official found wanting in the discharge of his duty is properly sanctioned,” the governor said.