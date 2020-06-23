Kebbi governor submits 8 Bills to State Assembly for consideration, passage

Share the news













The Kebbi State Government has forwarded eight Executive Bills to the State House of Assembly for consideration and consequent passage into law.

Governor Abubakar Bagudu presented the eight separate Bills in a document, dated June 20, 2020 for consideration of the House.

“The Bills are: A Bill for a law to provide for Violence Against Persons (Prohibition) Bill 2020 , a Bill for A Law To Provide And Protect The Rights of A Child in Kebbi State and Other Related Matters Thereto, a Bill for A Law to Repeal And Reenact Law No. 002 of 2019, for the Administration And Collection of Revenue Due the State and Local Government Councils And Establish the Relavant Administrative Structures Thereto.

“The other Bills are, A Bill for A Law To Promulgate A Penal Code Law For Kebbi State And Penalise Crimes Proscribed Under the Law And Other Matters Connected Thereto , a Bill for A Law to Provide the Administration of Criminal Justice In the Court Of Kebbi State And Other Related Matters Thereto, a Bill For A Law To Repeal and Re-Enact The Establishment of Kebbi State College of Nursing And Health Sciences And For the Matters Connected Thereto, A Bill For A Law To Repeal And Re-Enact The Establishment of The Kebbi State College of Health Sciences And Technology Jega A Law No. 10 of 2004 And For A Law To Repeal And For The Matters Connected Thereto.

“They also include a Bill For A Law To Repeal And Re-Enact The Establishment of Adamu Augie College of Education Argungu For the Matters And Connected Thereto,” a statement by the Spokesperson of the governor, Yahaya Sarki read.

The Governor in a letter to the House, pledged continuous assurances and highest regards to the Speaker and the esteemed members of the Assembly.

