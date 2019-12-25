Kebbi governor signs N138.1bn budget for 2020

By Abdallah el-Kurebe, Editor

Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi, has signed the 2020 Appropriation Bill of N138,135,831 into law.

In a statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Abubakar Mu,azu Dakin Gari, he commended the state House of Assembly for passing the budget in less than one month for its implementation from January to December 2020.

Governor Bagudu assenting to the 2020 Appropriation Bill, while the Deputy Governor, Sama’ila Wombe (in black), looks on

Affirming the resolve of the incumbent administration to delivering dividends of democracy to the populace, Bagudu commended the House leadership, Ministries, Agencies, Parastatals and Department as well as Ministry of Budget and Economic Planning, for working together to ensure quick passage of the budget.

The Governor announced that premium would be placed on returning out-of-school children to the classroom and the take-off of the Federal University of Agriculture Zuru in September 2020, to begin academic activities.

He explained that most of the staff inherited by the Federal government from the former College of Agriculture Zuru, would be retained by the University, while others would be absorbed by Kebbi state government.

The Speaker of the House, Alhaji Sama’ila AbdulMumini Kamba, earlier said the original figure of the budget was ratified after budget defence by ministries and agencies, which indicated that it was in line with developmental programmes of the government.



He affirmed the commitment of the legislature to work jointly with the executive arm to hasten the progress of Kebbi state for the mutual benefit of the people.

The signing ceremony was witnessed by the State Deputy Governor, Retired Colonel Sama’ila Yombe Dabai, Members of the State House of Assembly, the Secretary to the Government House, Alhaji Babale Umar Yauri, the Head of Service Musa Tanko Magaji, Chief of Staff, Alhaji Suleiman Muhammad Argungu Jarman Kabi, Permanent Secretaries and other top government functionaries.