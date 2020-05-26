Kebbi governor receives additional 83 Almajiris repatriated from Kano

Share the news













Kebbi state on Monday, received 83 additional Almajiri children who were repatriated by Kano state government.

They were received by the Chairman of the State Task Force on COVID-19, Alhaji Jafar Mohammed, on behalf of sate governor, Senator Atku Bagudu, saying, the children hailed from seven local governments of Birnin Kebbi, Kalgo, Dandi, Argungu, Maiyama, Jega and Yauri, while one of them was a citizen of the neighboring Niger Republic.

Muhammed said that, all the children will be handed over to the Chairmen of their respective local governments, who were all physically present at the event.

He explained that the child from Niger Republic would be taken back to his country, through the protocols laid down by the Federal government.

Muhammed lauded Kano government for earlier testing and isolating the children at the Isolation Centre, in Kano.

Happily, all the children had been declared coronavirus disease-free, as they had tested negative to it.

“They are therefore ready to be reunited with their families, as well as the general society .

“Our top most priority is now the continuation of their both Quranic and Western education, but, with their own biological parents.”

The Taskforce chairman pledged the state government’s commitment to fully protect all the fundamental human rights of the children.

Among others that participated in receiving the children included Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Hon. Hassan Muhammad Shalla and Members of the Covid-19 Task Force recieved the 83 almajiri children at the IDP camp, Kalgo.

It will be recalled that last Friday, Governor Abubakar Atku Bagudu recieved 61 almajiri children repatriated to Kebbi by Kano State Government.

Related