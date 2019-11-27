Kebbi governor presents ₦138bn budget for 2020

Governor Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi state, on Wednesday presented a budget of N138 billion for 2020 to the state House of Assembly.

Presenting the budget, Bagudu said out of the amount, N86.7 billion was for capital expenditure while N51.1 billion was for recurrent expenditure. state 2019 budget was N151billion.

Bagudu, who did not give sectoral breakdown of the budget, said the N51 billion recurrent expenditure comprised; personnel cost of N38 billion and overhead cost of N13 billion.

He said priority would be accorded to the education sector towards reducing out of school children in the state.

“In terms of infrastructure, we will give emphasis to construction of roads in towns and villages across the state as well as provision of houses in the state capital and major towns.

“We will continue to diversify and invest heavily in order to move our state forward, hence our 2020 budget is for continuity and continuous reforms and investments,” he said.

In his remarks, the Speaker, Alhaji Abdulmumini Kamba, assured that the House would ensure thorough scrutiny and speedy passage of the budget.

Kamba also assured that the House would ensure sustained cordial working relationship with other arms of government in the state.(NAN)