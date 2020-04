Governor Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi has approved the immediate payment of 2019 Leave Grant to workers on grade levels, GL 01 to 06.

This is contained in a statement signed by the Acting State’s Head of Civil Service, Hajiya Fatima Sani-Ango in Birnin Kebbi on Wednesday.

“The local government staff on grade level one to grade level seven (GL 1-7) will be paid, while the same applies to workers under the Local Government Education Authority (LGEA),” she said.