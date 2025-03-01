Kebbi Governor Appreciates KSrelief, NEMA for Food Support to Vulnerable Households

The Governor of Kebbi State, Dr. Nasir Idris, has appreciated a Saudi Arabia based international humanitarian organization, King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre (KSrelief) for providing food assistance distributed by the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA to vulnerable persons in the state.

Speaking at the flag-off distribution of the items in Birnin Kebbi on Wednesday, the Governor who was represented by his deputy, Senator Umar Abubakar also commended NEMA for always being timely in responding to disasters in the state.

The Governor said that the timely distribution of the KSrelief food items few days before the start of the holy month of Ramadan, embodies the spirit of sacrifice and compassion inherent in the gesture.

In her remarks, the Director General NEMA, Mrs. Zubaida Umar, noted that KSrelief has partnered with the agency since 2018 to deliver food baskets to households affected by insecurity and other vulnerable households. However, she said Kebbi State was benefitting for the first time from the gesture.

The Director General NEMA who was represented by the Director of Special Duties, Mrs. Fatima Kasim, explained that 2,450 households had been profiled to receive the food assistance in Kebbi State, noting that each household will receive a 59.8-kilogram food basket containing essential items such as rice, beans, masa vita, cooking oil, and seasoning.

She acknowledged that the humanitarian effort by KSrelief aligns with the Federal Government’s renewed commitment to improving citizens’ welfare and reducing vulnerability to disasters.

The ksrelief items were distributed directly to vulnerable perons profile by NEMA in collaboration with the State Emergency Management Agency at Birnin Kebbi, Dandi, Gwandu, Shonga, Argungu and Augie Local Government Areas of the state.