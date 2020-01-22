Kebbi governor appoints Media Adviser

By Abdallah el-Kurebe, Editor

Kebbi state governor, Sen. Abubakar Bagudu, has appointed Yahaya Sarki, as Special Adviser on Media.

The appointment, which takes effect from November 15th 2019, is contained in a letter signed by the Secretary to the State Government, Alhaji Babale Umar Yauri.

The Secretary congratulated the appointee and urged him to show total commitment, devotion and high sense of responsibilities in the discharge of his duty.

An indigene of Birnin Kebbi, Sarki obtained his primary and secondary education in Birnin Kebbi; obtained his Higher National Diploma, HND in Soil and Water from Waziri Umaru Federal Polytechnic Birnin Kebbi and Diploma in Mass Communication from Usmanu Danfodio University Sokoto.

He worked as a teacher at Army Day Secondary School, Birnin Kebbi, High Education Officer at Secondary School Management Board and was once a reporter with a Kebbi Agenda Newspaper, Daily Stream and presently Leadership Newspaper.



He worked with NGOs such as Active Support for Rural People Initiative Programme, Youth Advocacy Organization of Nigeria and Progressive Youth Alliance (YAON).