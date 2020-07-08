Kebbi governor appoints 5 District Heads, 1 Councillor

Share the news













The Kebbi State Governor, Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, has approved the appointment of five new District Heads and one Councilor in Argungu Emirate Council.

This is contained in a statement signed by the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Hassan Muhammed Shalla and issued to newsmen in Birnin Kebbi, Tuesday.

The new appointees include : Hassan Suleiman Jega, as District Head of Dangamaji, Jega Local Government, Umaru Mohammed Dodo Aliero, as District Head of Sabiyel, Aliero Local Government and Dr. Abubakar A. Koko, as District Head of Lani, Koko Besse Local Government.

Others are: Aliyu D. Zagga, as District Head of Kende, Bagudo Local Government, Bashar Aliyu Muzan Kimba, as District Head of Kimba, Jega Local Government, while Alhaji Kabiru Abdullahi is appointed as Kokanin Kabi, a Councillor, in Argungu Emirate Council, Argungu Local Government.

The Commissioner congratulated all the appointees and wished them Allah”s guidance and protection in carrying out their new tasks and responsibilities, towards the betterment of the lives positively of the people in their respective domains.

