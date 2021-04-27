The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has elected 10 executives who would pilot the affairs of its special marshals for the next four years in Kebbi.This corps made the disclosure in a statement signed its Public Education Officer in state, Uko Uko, on Tuesday in Birnin Kebbi.The corps said the election was part of its efforts to reposition special marshals for maximum performance.“Special Marshals are the volunteer arm of the Federal Road Safety Corps.“

They are men and women of means, with proven integrity in society, and able to influence their immediate environments (workplaces/communities) in favour of the cause of road safety.“The FRSC Act empowers special marshals to carry out patrol and other activities that ensure good road usage on our highways,” it said.The corps said that the state Sector Commander of FRSC, Mr Yusuf Haruna, had congratulated the newly-elected executives and advised them to carry out their duties with diligence and professionalism.The new executives include Alhaji Dalhatu Abubakar-Zakiz, Coordinator; Alhaji Muhammad Bello, Deputy Coordinator, and Nordiana Osagie-Davies, Secretary.

Others include Mr Ugboji Zaccheaus, Assistant Secretary; Malam Hassan Kamba, Financial Secretary; Dr Zubairu Bashar, Treasurer, and Adamu Kele, Public Education and Enlightenment Officer. (NAN).

