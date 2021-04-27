Kebbi gets new FRSC Special Marshals’ executives

Federal Corps (FRSC) has elected 10  executives who would pilot affairs of its special marshals for next four years in Kebbi.This corps made the disclosure in a signed its Public Education Officer in state, Uko Uko, on Tuesday in Birnin Kebbi.The corps said the election was part of its efforts to reposition special marshals for maximum performance.“Special Marshals are the volunteer arm of the Federal Corps.“

They are men and women of means, with proven integrity in society, and able to influence their immediate environments (workplaces/communities) in favour of cause of .“ FRSC Act empowers special marshals to carry out patrol and other activities that ensure good road usage on our highways,” it said. corps said that the state  Sector Commander of FRSC, Mr Yusuf Haruna, had congratulated the newly-elected executives and advised them to carry out their duties with diligence and professionalism.The new  executives include Alhaji Dalhatu Abubakar-Zakiz, Coordinator; Alhaji Muhammad Bello, Coordinator, and Nordiana Osagie-Davies, Secretary.

Others include Mr Ugboji Zaccheaus, Assistant Secretary; Malam Hassan Kamba, Financial Secretary; Dr Zubairu Bashar, Treasurer, and Adamu Kele, Public Education and Enlightenment Officer. (NAN).

