Kebbi gets new CP

By Muhammad Lawal

The newly posted Commissioner of Police to Kebbi State, Mr Lawal Abubakar-Daura, has assumed duty in the command.

SP Nafi’u Abubakar, the command’s Public Relations Officer (PRO), confirmed this in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Birnin Kebbi on Monday.

He explained that Abubakar-Daura took over from CP Ahmed Magaji-Kontagora, who retired from the Nigeria Police Force.

Abubakar said the new CP was born on Aug. 20, 1965, in Daura Local Government Area of Katsina State, where he completed his mandatory primary and secondary schools education.

Abubakar-Daura attended the prestigious Ahmadu Bello University (ABU) Zaria, where he obtained a Bachelors Degree in Sociology, said the spokesman.

According to him, Abubakar-Daura was enlisted into the Nigeria Police Force as a Cadet Assistant Superintendent of Police (C/ASP) on March 3, 1990, and trained at the famous Police Academy Annex, Kaduna.

The police imagemaker added that the new CP served in different State Commands, Zonal Commands, Formations and the Force Headquarters, Abuja.

He said Abubakar-Daura held several positions including Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Yobe State Command; Divisional Police Officer (DPO) in Several Divisions in Borno and Kano States Commands.

“Others are Assistant Commissioner of Police in Charge of Port CID, Apapa Lagos; Assistant Commissioner of Police in Charge of South-West Border Patrol, Badagry, Lagos; Deputy Commissioner of Police, Administration, Police Cooperative Society, Lagos.

“Deputy Commissioner of Police in Charge of Operations, Zone 2, Zonal Command, Lagos; Deputy Commissioner of Police in Charge of Administration, Zone 7, Zonal Command, Abuja; Deputy Commissioner of Police in Charge of Operations, Oyo State Command; Commissioner of Police, Kano State Police Command,” he said.

Abubakar said prior to his posting as CP Kebbi, the new CP was the Commissioner of Police, Finance and Admin, FCID Annex, Lagos.

He noted that Abubakar-Daura also attended many professional and leadership courses, seminars and workshops both within and outside the country.

These included Combat Operations Course at Police Mobile Force (PMF) Training College, Gwoza Camp, Gwoza, Borno State; Junior Command, Intermediate as well as Tactical Leadership Command Courses at Police Staff College, Jos.

The PPRO said the new CP is also a graduate and fellow of Nigeria Defense College, Abuja, having successfully conferred with the fellowship award of fdc, adding that he is happily married and blessed with children. (NAN)