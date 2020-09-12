Kebbi Flood: Malami sympathises with victims

Share the news













Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami SAN, has commiserated with government and people of Kebbi State over the recent flood disaster that ravaged some local government areas across the state.

While commiserating with the victims of the devastating flood, Malami said the Federal Government is sympathetic to their plight and hardship as a result of the flood.

The Minister assurred them of the Federal Government’s resolve to work closely with the State Government to provide immediate succor and palliatives to the victims.

He said the government has intensified more people-oriented initiatives programmes that will improve food production in the state and country at large preparatory to the dry season farming.

The statement further extended the Minister’s heartfelt condolence to the traditional leaders especially the Emirs of Gwandu, Argungu, Zuru and Yauri over the massive loss of property and death of their subjects due to the flood.

The Minister who was deeply touched by the disaster, assurred them that the Federal government will take all the necessary measures to forestall the future occurrences of the flood.