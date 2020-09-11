Kebbi Flood: Major setback in boosting rice production – NIHS

Share the news













By Chimezie Godfrey

The Nigeria Hydrological Services Agency (NIHSA) has said that the flood that ravaged Kebbi state a week ago is a major set back to its efforts in boosting rice production in Nigeria.

The Director General of the Agency, Clement Onyeoso Nze disclosed this on Thursday in Abuja, at the occasion of the 2020 Annual Flood Outlook (AFO), tagged, “Update on Flood Situation in the Country.”

Nze lamented that the flood that ravaged Kebbi State a week ago left so much to be told, considering the fact that it is highest rice producing state in country.

According to him, the flood disaster of Kebbi state posed a major threat to the food security of the nation.

“I am particularly sad over this incident because it is a setback to boost rice production as part of measures to stop food importation.

“Kebbi state is focal point of our policy to produce rice locally as part this administration’s commitment to agricultural revival which suffered relative neglect in favour of importation.

“With the loss of six lives and still counting, thousands of hectares of land flooded and estimated economic losses of more than one billion naira by rice farmers in Kebbi state.

“We face a major setback in our efforts to boost local food production. We are going to work closely with the Kebbi state government in order to bring relief to the victims,” he said.

Nze who noted that Kebbi stage is not alone in this, said that flood has washed away several farmlands in many states in the northern part of the country.

“As a matter of fact, all states of the federation have suffered several degrees of flooding since June, 2020.

“The danger is not yet over, information received from regional Niger Basin Authority (NBA) by the NIHSA , has it that as at 7:30am today, September, 2020, the River Niger flood level in Niamey, Niger Republic has attained an unprecedented level of 7.02m (702cm).

“This is a far cry from the value of 6.60m which I reported in my last press briefing of 25th August 2020,” he explained.

“Noting that the red alert warning zone in Niamey is 6.20m and above, while the current flood level sighted in Niamey poses a dangerous threat.

“Nigeria which is at the lower portion of Niger Basin within this month of September and October,” he explained.

The NIHS DG pointed out that based on the report of the expected flood coming down from Niamey and the projected contributions by the inland rivers, both Kanji and Jebba dams built on River Niger have continued to spill water downstream.

He added that the Shirodo Dam River Kaduna, with reservoir level at 381.48m as at 9:00am Thursday, has been maintaining a regulated spilling into the River Niger.

Nze stressed that the effect of all these is that the communities in the states adjourning River Niger will continue to be high inundated by river flooding as is being witnessed in the recent time.

He mentioned that the highly vulnerable states include Kebbi, Niger, Kwara, Kogi, Anambra, Edo, Delta, Rivers and Bayelsa.

According to him, the agency in addition to monitoring the flow on the River Niger System, is also keeping close tab on the developments on River Benue sub-basin and has maintained close contact with the Cameroonian authorities with regards to flood scenarios in the upper catchment of the sub-basin.

Nze urged states and local governments, stakeholders, multi-national companies and public spirited individuals and philanthropists that all hands should be on deck to save the country of the consequences of a “twin pandemic” COVID 19 and flood.

He disclosed that the country still has many weeks of rainfall in the cause of year, and that more floods are therefore still expected in the months of September and October.

According to him, in the event of any release of excess water from the Dams in the countries upstream rivers Niger and Benue this year, this will have more negative impact on Nigeria which is located downstream of the countries in the Niger Basin.

The NIHS DG therefore called on citizens to clear blocked drainages, gutters, river channels dredged and structures within the waterways and floodplains and paths should be pulled down.