Kebbi flood: Council disburses cash assistance to 156 victims

Kalgo Local Government Area of Kebbi State has commenced the distribution of cash assistance to 156 flood victims in the area.

Speaking at the flag-off of the exercise at Badariya area of the council on Saturday, the Chairman, Shamsu Umar-Faruk said the gesture was meant to cushion the effects of the disaster.

The chairman pledged that the council would not relent its efforts towards alleviating the suffering faced by the flood victims in the area.

This, according to him, is with a view to giving the affected victims a sense of belonging.