Kebbi expends N600m on electrification projects – Bagudu

By Ibrahim Bello

Gov. Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi says his administration has expended over N600 million on procurement of electrical equipment to enhance uninterupted power supply in the state.

Bagudu made this known when the Chairman, Board of Directors, Kaduna Electric Distribution Company (KEDCO), Alhaji Abbas Muhammad-Jega, paid him a courtesy visit, on Tuesday in Yola.

“This administration has spent over N600 million on refurbishment of old and faulty electrical equipment, including transformers to improve and maintain uninterrupted electricity supply,” he said.

Bagudu, represented by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Alhaji Babale Umar-Yauri said the state government accorded priority to electricity supply for sustainable economic development.

He commended KEDCO for ensuring regular power supply to the state, adding that, “my administration sponsored 25 students for studies on electrical engineering and have completed their course as professional electricians.

“We request the KEDCO to absorb them into its services as they will be useful if engaged,” he said.

He lauded management of the company for organising stakeholders’ dialogue on general matters affecting electricity supply in the state.

The governor advised the company to extend such interaction to officials of the state government through the office of the Special Adviser on Power.

Bagudu further pledged support to the ongoing sensitisation campaign to encourage prompt payment of electricity bills by consumers to ensure regular power supply in the state.

Earlier, Muhammad-Jega said the visit was to meet with critical stakeholders and listen to consumer complaints for remedy.

“This is a move forwarded by the KEDCO to ensure that justice is maintained in transacting business and be responsive to yearnings and aspirations of customers,” he said.

He thanked the governor for his cooperation to the company towards ensuring uninterrupted electricity supply.

“We are immensely grateful to the governor for providing huge financial assistance to KEDCO, to restore electric light to Argungu”.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Mahmud-Jega was accompanied in the visit by the Managing Director of the company, Alhaji Yusuf Usman-Yahaya and other management staff. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

