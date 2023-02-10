Kebbi CP, DSS Director meet CBN, commercial bank managers over Naira shortage

By Mohammad Lawal

The Police and DSS on Thursday held an emergency meeting with the Branch Controller CBN and all Commercial Bank Managers in Kebbi over shortage of the redesigned naira notes in the state.

The meeting was to find ways to address the problem to avoid breakdown of law and order.

SP Nafi’u Abubakar, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Kebbi Command, said in a statement that the meeting was attended by the Commissioner of Police, Ahmed Magaji-Kontagora and the Director, Department of State Service (DSS), Mr M. M. Zubairu.

A cross section of Commercial Bank Officials in a meeting with CP, Director, DSS and CBN Branch Controller in Kebbi, on Thursday.

He explained that the emergency meeting was to prevent the type of protest recorded in some states where bank staff and facilities were attacked.

“Their discussion centered on the difficulties being experienced by the good people of Kebbi due to the scarcity of the redesigned Naira notes.

“Laudable solutions aimed at ensuring its availability as well as measures to prevent breakdown of law and order in the state have been proffered,” the police spokesman said.

According to him, the CP particularly appealed to residents to remain calm, law abiding and shun anything that would lead to breakdown of law and order.

He said that the patience of residents was critical to finding lasting solution to the lingering challenges. (NAN)