Kebbi: Committee introduces measures to curb fertilisers diversion 

By Muhammad Lawal

Fertiliser Distribution Committee in Bagudo Local Government Area of Kebbi has established security surveillance team to effectively check diversion of the commodity in the area.

Dr Garba Muhammad-Surajo, Chairman of the committee of the local government, made the disclosure while inaugurating the distribution at Bagudo town, headquarters of Bagudo Local Government Area on Wednesday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Governor, Dr Nasir Idris, had procured N2.4 billion worth of fertilsers and distributed it free of charge to all the 21 local government areas of the state for onward distribution to farmers in their localities.

Muhammad-Surajo, who is also the Special Adviser to Kebbi State Governor on Bureau for Public Procurement, said the surveillance team would monitor the distribution of the commodity and keep an eagle eye on how it would be used to avoid diversion.

“This survelance team are in plain clothes, mingling with us, therefore, anybody caught selling the commodity will be arrested and prosecuted.

“As such, be warned that the fertilisers are not for sale but are meant for you to boost your farming business,” he said.

The committee chairman observed that fertilisers remained the most important input in farming, adding that without fertilisers, farming might be a waste of energy, time and resources.

He confirmed that 11 articulated vehicles of 600 bags each were received from the state government, totalling 6,600 bags, adding that another 400 bags of maize were also received from the same government for onward distribution to people of the area.

On mode of distribution, Muhammad-Surajo said each of 226 polling units in the local government would receive 29 bags, totalling 6,554 bags, while the remaining 56 bags were miscellaneous.

He assured that the 400 bags of maize would also be distributed down to polling units.

In his speech, Alhaji Muhammad Sama’ila-Bagudo, Deputy Speaker, Kebbi State House of Assembly, charged the beneficiaries not to sell the commodity as secret security agencies were on surveillance.

“I must emphasise that this fertilisers are not for sale; the Executive Governor of Kebbi State, Dr Nasir Idris, has spent over N2.4 billion to procure it and distribute same free-of-charge to farmers, to boost food production across the state.

“If you cannot use it in your farm, give it to your relation, friend or anybody else to use it but do not sell it. We have to appreciate the kind gesture of our governor by using the fertilisers to increase our yields, thereby boosting our revenue base,” he advised.

He assured that non of the committee members benefited from the two items, as they were meant for the poor and vulnerable people of the local government.

Alhaji Aliyu Sambo-Zaga, Council Chairman, Bagudu LG, described the governor’s gesture as a motivational effort towards bumper harvest, especially among the grassroots farmers across the state.

While thanking Gov. Idris for his “gigantic gesture”, the council boss said it was the first of its kind in recent time, recalling that “it only happened during the tenure of President Shehu Shagari in the early 80s.

The council chairman expressed his joy on behalf of his people, saying: “We are extremely happy today that we have conveyed both fertilisers and maize to the poor and vulnerable people of Bagudo Local Government.” (NAN)

