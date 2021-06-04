Kebbi boat mishap: Senate donates N10m to victims’ families

June 4, 2021 Favour Lashem News, Project 0



 The Senate has donated N10 million to the families of victims of the Warrah boat mishap in Ngaski Local Government Area of Kebbi State.Announcing the donation in Birnin Kebbi on Friday, Sen. Aliero, who led a senate delegation to condole with Gov. Atiku Bagudu over the  mishap, said the donation would be given to Yauri Emirate for the victims’ families.“We are going to Yauri Emirate to deliver the donation for the victims’ families.“

The senate deeply concerned; it will ensure that are taken by the National  Inland Authority (NIWA),” said.Aliero said that the senate would ensure that the authority would take away  tree trunks and rocks that caused accidents.“We have lost so many lives from 2003 to date.“If the are taken in addition to the one to be taken by Hydroelectric Power Producing Areas Development Commission, we will drastically reduce the rate of accident and provide succour to the living in riverine areas,” said.Earlier, Chief Whip of the Senate,  Sen. Orji , told Bagudu that all senate members were shocked and saddened  by  the accident. noted that the Senate Leader, Dr Abdullahi Yahaya, moved a motion concerning the incident and he was seconded by Sen. Aliero.He said that the senate had the NIWA to make sure that the next national budget would accommodate  removal of  tree trunks and other hindrances from  the river.“

The senate also plans to make a special provision of funds to look around that area in terms of what they will be working with in collaboration with the state government in line with the policy of National Inland Water Ways Authority and some other agencies.“Senate in its resolution also National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) to go to the area quickly, to see how it can help the that survived.“Senate also that we should be able to make new laws that will protect our and make sure that such incidents do not reoccur.“The Senate President, Ahmed Lawal, himself told us to come here immediately to condole with the governor of the state, the of the state, Emir of Yauri Emirate, the of Warrah, where this incident happened and the local government area.“On behalf of our senate president on whose endorsement we are here today and the three senators from Kebbi State, we want to ask you to accept our condolences,” said. prayed that the souls of the departed would in .“God will be with them,” prayed.In his response, Bagudu thanked the Senate for the visit. noted that many state governors had paid him similar  visits and donated to the victims’ families.

He said that the donations were being  collated by the secretary to the state government. He said that the state government had purchased flying boats to be used in riverine areas, adding that Sen. Bala Ibn Na’Allah bought modern boats  to ease transportation in riverine areas.The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that other senators in the delegation include Senate Majority Leader, Dr Yahaya Abdullahi; Sen. Olubunmi Adetumbi, Sen. Sabi Abdullahi, Deputy Senate Majority Whip, and Sen. Bala Ibn Na’Allah. (NAN)

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,