The Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF), has donated N50 million to families of victims who died in a boat mishap in Warrah, Ngaski Local Government Area of Kebbi.

Dr Kayode Fayemi, Ekiti State Governor and Chairman of the Forum, announced the donation, while on a condolence visit to Gov. Atiku Bagudu, of Kebbi, on behalf of the governors of the forum in Birnin Kebbi, on Monday.

Fayemi said that he was in the state in company of his Vice Chairman, the Gov. Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State and the Chairman of Northern Governors’ Forum, Mr Simon Lalong, who is the Governor of Plateau State.

“We are here on behalf of all your brothers in the forum, to commiserate with you on the loss of lives of our brothers and sisters that were involved in the boat mishap that happened a few days ago in Yauri Emirate.

“Your brothers have been particularly shaken by the very unfortunate and sad incident and we pray that God shall forgive those, who lost their lives and admit them into Aljannat Firdaus,” he said.

According to him, the incident is a national tragedy and the emergency responses at the Local, States and Federal governments, must be strengthened to avert further loss of lives of such magnitude.

“We know this is not a personal tragedy, it is a statewide tragedy, and it is a national tragedy and those that were bereaved would definitely have the fallouts to deal with.

“And that is why your brothers on the forum decided that I must, on their behalf, donate N50 million to the families of those that lost their lives in this unfortunate incident,” he said.

Fayemi stressed the need for the authorities to ensure that “the boats are not overcrowded when traders are travelling across communities they are plying.”

He prayed to God to grant the deceased Aljannatul Firdausi and grant their families the courage to bear the fortitude of their deaths.

“Please accept the condolences and commiseration of the forum and people of our states,” he said.

In his response, Bagudu appreciated the chairman and 35 governors of the forum, for the condolence visit.

He also thanked the forum for donating N50 million as a kind gesture to the victims of the incident.

“We also appreciate the support of Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal and Zamfara State Governor, Bello Matawelle for their donations of N40 million and N30 million, respectively”

He disclosed that 81 corpses of the victims had so far been buried at the town where the mishap happened.

The governor explained that there was no specific number of the passengers on board the boat, saying that the operator of the boat did not use a manifest, but most of the victims were from Warrah town, in Ngaski LGA of the state. (NAN).

Share this:

Tweet

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

