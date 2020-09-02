Kebbi Boat Mishap: Malami condoles with deceased families

Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, SAN has condoled with the families of the 8 Nigerians of Kebbi State origin that lost their lives through a boat mishap at Tungar Geheru, Jega Local Government.

This is contained in a statement issued by Dr. Umar Jibrilu Gwandu, Special Assistant on Media and Public Relations, Office of the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice and made available to newsmen in Abuja on Wednesday 2nd September, 2020.

In his message to the family members of the deceased, Malami sympathized with them over the incident adding that the news of the

ugly incident flung him into great grief.

While praying for the reposed of the souls of the deceased, Malami who described the incident as unfortunate prayed for the speedy health recovery of the rescued.