Kebbi Boat Accident: Buhari condoles with families of victims

May 26, 2021 Danlami Nmodu News, Society News 0



President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed sadness over capsizing of a boat in Ngaski Local Government Area of , offering his heartfelt condolences to families of those affected by this tragedy.

president made his feelings known in a statement by his Senior on and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, in Abuja on Wednesday.

had indicated that boat was overloaded and is no official confirmation on number of casualties.

While efforts are ongoing to recover more survivors, the president extended his gratitude to all those involved in the rescue efforts.

He also wished those injured from the quick recovery. (NAN)

Tags: , , , , , ,