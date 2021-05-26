President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed sadness over the capsizing of a boat in Ngaski Local Government Area of Kebbi State, offering his heartfelt condolences to the families of those affected by this tragedy.

The president made his feelings known in a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, in Abuja on Wednesday.

Media reports had indicated that the boat was overloaded and there is no official confirmation on the number of casualties.

While efforts are ongoing to recover more survivors, the president extended his gratitude to all those involved in the rescue efforts.

He also wished those injured from the accident quick recovery. (NAN)

