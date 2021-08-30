Kebbi Assembly pledges harmonious relationship with Executive

The Kebbi House of Assembly says it will maintain the cordial relationship existing between the legislature and executive to fast-track development in the state.The New Kebbi House of Assembly Speaker, Alhaji Sani Abubakar-Lolo, gave the assurance in Lolo community of Bagudo LGA at a grand rally held in his honour on Monday.“The assembly is committed to maintaining good working relationship with the executive arm of government for the benefit of the people of the state.“

The assembly will provide the necessary impetus for policies and programmes of Gov. Atiku Bagudu to uplift the living condition of citizenry in all sectors,” he said.He urged the people to remain loyal to the government and sustain the desired support needed towards accelerated societal development.Abubakar-Lolo expressed appreciation to Gov. Bagudu for identifying with the ideals of the people of the state and hearkening to their aspirations.“

I am thankful to the people of my constituency and the entire Bagudo local government area for giving me the necessary support to succeed.“I also thank the members of the Kebbi house of assembly for their unflinching support and providing an opportunity to me to serve the people,” he thanked.

Also speaking, Gov. Bagudu, represented by the Chairman Kebbi Local Government Service Commission, Alhaji Abubakar Nayaya, thanked members of the assembly for quick passage of bills and prompt approval to requests by the executive arm.Bagudu also called on the members of the assembly to cooperate with the new speaker towards attaining provisions of dividends of democracy to the populace

.Bagudu informed the people of Lolo community that the state government would work with the assembly to ensure the reconstruction of the dilapidated Kaoje- Lolo road.Also speaking, the state Chairman of APC Elders’ Forum, Alhaji Sani Zauro, affirmed support and cooperation of the party to the new speaker in his legislative duty (NAN)

