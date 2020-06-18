Kebbi Assembly passes bill for judiciary funding

Share the news













The Kebbi House of Assembly has passed into law the Bill for the establishment of the State Judiciary Fund Management and other matters connected therein.

The passage followed the adoption of the report presented by Samaila Salihu-Biu, Chairman House Committee on Finance and Appropriation at plenary on Wednesday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that on June 4, the House committed the bill to the committee for perusal.

The bill seeks to strengthen the financial autonomy granted to the judicial arm of government in the state. ensure accountability, transparency and efficiency in the utilisation of the funds.

Salihu-Biu said the committee met and observed some amendments and created a new section for an annual budget for the state judiciary.

“The budget will be presented to the state government for inclusion into state budget for onward defence before the House of Assembly,” he said.

Announcing the passage of the bill, the Deputy Speaker, Buhari Aleiro, thanked members of the committee, Civil Society Organisations and the media for their inputs to the bill. (NAN)















