Kebbi approves N3.9bn for payment of gratuities

By Muhammad Lawal

Kebbi government has approved more than N3.9 billion for the payment of gratuities to state, local governments and Local Government Education Authorities (LGEAs) retirees.

Acting Head of Civil Service of Kebbi, Alhaji Safiyanu Garba-Bena told newsmen on Thursday that the money would be paid to verified retirees only.

He said the money covered outstanding gratuities of those whose names were omitted in the 2019 state and local governments’ payments and gratuities pending from 2017 to 2021.

Garba-Bena said government had settled all of its indebtedness to retired civil servants as at May 15, 2023.

He advised beneficiaries not to use the money to marry more wives but to make judicious use of it for the benefit of their immediate families and to some extent the society at large.

Responding, NLC chairman in Kebbi, Alhaji Murtala Usman appreciated Gov. Atiku Bagudu for being alive to his responsibility. (NAN) (www.nannews.ng)