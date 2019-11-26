Kebbi APC stalwarts vow to keep party triumphant – Malami

Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar

Malami, says stalwarts of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in

Kebbi State have declared their commitment to keep the party

triumphant in its bid to provide positive legacy to the people in the state.

This is contained in a statement issued by the Special Assistant on Media and Public Relations to the Minister, Dr. Umar Jibrilu Gwandu and made available to Newsdiaryonline Monday.

According to Gwandu, Malami stated this on Sunday at an extended Kebbi State APC

stakeholders’ meeting at the Presidential Lodge, Birnin-Kebbi, the Kebbi State capital.

According to the Minister, the APC stakeholders’ meeting was informed by the desire to critically review the past activities of the party, contemporarily assess its present condition and to adequately prepare for the future by mapping out strategies for improvement where necessary.

While congratulating the party members for the successes recorded during the recently concluded local government elections in the state, the Minister said the APC-led administration, through representatives at various levels, is committed to improving the living condition of the teaming Nigerian populace, so as to make an enduring legacy that the common man will be proud of.

In their separate remarks at the occasion, Kebbi State Governor; Atiku Bagudu, Senator representing Kebbi Central; Alhaji Muhammad Adamu Aliero and the APC State Chairman; Arc. Bala Sani Kangiwa, enumerated people-oriented activities executed in the state under the party leadership.

The trio also announced to the party members other developmental projects earmarked for people of the state.