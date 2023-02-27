Kebbi APC guber candidate hails INEC’s smooth electoral processes

By Mohammad Lawal

Dr Nasiru Idris, the Kebbi State All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship flagbearer, has applauded the efforts of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for facilitating a smooth electoral process.

He said despite the delay in arrival of election materials to some polling units, the electoral process was very smooth and credible.

Idris stated this while interacting with journalists in Birnin Kebbi on Sunday.

“I am happy with what I saw, the electoral processes is very okay, I equally urge the commission to do the same in the next two weeks,” he pleaded.

The APC flagbearer advised INEC to do more to put the nation’s democracy on the international home of fame.

He appealed to the people of the state to remain law abiding during and after the elections, assuring that respect for the rules of law a path successful and peaceful elections. (NAN)