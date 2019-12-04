Kebbi Acting CJ swears-in 9 new magistrates, harps on professionalism

The Acting Chief Judge of Kebbi state, Justice Suleiman Ambursa, has urged magistrates in the state to be just and live above board in administering justice according to the oath of their office.

Ambursa, at the swearing-in of the nine new magistrates in Birnin Kebbi on Wednesday, said that they should bear in mind that their profession was not only noble but the noblest.

He urged the magistrates to master the code of conduct for judicial officers of the federation and rules of professional conduct for legal practitioners.

“Try as much as possible to dispense justice as you have the applicable procedures before you.

“Your conduct must be geared towards saving the legal profession and invariably the entire structure with which justice is administered.

“Do your job diligently and in accordance with the law as you are not obliged to anything to anyone aside from the true administration of justice which is the firmest pillar of good government,” he said.

Speaking on behalf of the new magistrates, Abubakar Muhammad, thanked the state judiciary and the Magistrate Association of Nigeria (MAN), Kebbi state chapter, for their assistance and guidance during their attachment in the ministry.

“We are going to do the needful in ensuring that justice is dispensed according to the law without fear or favour,’’ he assured.

The sworn-in magistrates are: Abubakar Ahmed, Sanusi Abubakar, Sanusi Diri, Attahiru Zagga, Fatima Yeldu, Aishatu Dabai, Usman Dayyabu, Abubakar Rugga and Adamu Libata. (NAN)