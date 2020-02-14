Kebbi: 500 Youth Corps members, EFCC stage walk against corruption

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), in conjunction with the Kebbi Ministry of Youth and Sports Development and the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), on Friday staged a statewide rally, in support of the fight against corruption.

Addressing 500 Youth Corp members and secondary schools students at the rally in Birnin Kebbi, the state Commissioner of Youth and Sports Development, Gidado Kaliel said the fight against corruption is a collective responsibility of all Nigerians, especially the youths, who are future leaders of the country.

“It is encouraging to see the youths and students, focusing toward the direction of rebanding the minds of people; to shun corruption in their places of work and even in there domains across the nation.

“We should put it on the back of our minds that the campaign against corruption in this country, is not the statutory responsibility of EFCC and ICPC alone but the responsibility of all of us,” he said.

He expressed confidence that the campaign would serve as a booster to the Federal government’s effort in fighting the scourge.

“President Muhammadu Buhari has already set-up an agenda for the crusade but government cannot do it alone. We most join hands to assist by complimenting its effort towards achieving the aims and objectives of being free corrupt country,” Kaliel stressed.

The NYSC Coordinator, Alhaji Mustapha Muhammad said the walk against corruption was to complement the efforts of anti-graft agencies in the fight against the corrupt practices in the country.

“We have engaged over 500 corps members in this exercise and different Civil Society Organizations (CSOs), across the state.

“We urge you to take the campaign to markets, motor parks, recreational centres, schools and important public places, in order to ensure the total compliance with non-corrupt tendencies.”

Earlier speaking, the Representative of Lawal Abdullahi, zonal head of the EFCC, Mr Chinedu Ozugha, said the exercise would serve as a platform to sensitise and mobilise the youths to reject corruption as well as take ownership of the crusade, nation wide.

“You should take the fight to the grassroots and make sure that corruption is reduced to the barest minimum,” he said.

Participants at the rally held placards and banners with inscriptions: “Corruption is a Killer Disease”; “Corruption Kills”, Let Us Kill Corruption,” “Say no to corruption”, among others.

By Umar Farouk