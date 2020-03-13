Kebbe by-election: Tambuwal canvasses support for PDP candidate

Gov. Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State has appealed to the electorate to vote for the Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP) candidate in the March 14 by-election into the state House of Assembly seat for Kebbe constituency.

A statement by the governor’s Special Adviser on Media and Public Affairs, Malam Muhammad Bello, said Tambuwal made call as he rounded off the party’s campaign in Kebbe Local Government Area.

The seat for the constituency became vacant following the death of the member representing the area, Isah Harisu-Kebbe

The governor urged the electorate to vote for the PDP’s candidate, Alhaji Adamu Abubakar in the by-election.

He also urged them to disregard rumor that the APC’s candidate in the election, Alhaji Abubakar Bello, who stepped down from contesting had been substituted.

“It is a lie that the APC will replace its candidate who stepped down.

“So, do not allow yourselves to be deceived. Go out and vote for the PDP candidate,’’ Tambuwal said.

The governor prayed for the repose of the soul of late Isah Harisu-Kebbe, whose death created the vacuum for the by-election.

He expressed gratitude to the people of the area for their reception and urged them to be security conscious and assist security agencies to perform their duties effectively during the election.

He also called on them to support his government in its bid to deliver good healthcare system, improve education and upscale infrastructure development.

The state PDP Chairman, Alhaji Ibrahim Milgoma, expressed confidence that the party would win the Saturday election. (NAN)