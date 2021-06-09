KDSG wants youths to embrace agriculture

June 9, 2021 Danlami Nmodu Agriculture, Project 0



Deputy Governor of state, Dr Hadiza Balarabe, has said that the present administration is working to make agriculture attractive for the youths who constitute majority of the state’s population.

Dr Balarabe made this known at the High- Roundtable on the Hand-in-Hand Initiative in Nigeria, organized by the Food and Organisation(FAO), which took place virtually.

The Deputy Governor noted that ‘’while agriculture remains the largest employer of labour in state, the age of our farmers does not reflect the demographic of the state as a young state.’’

According to her, it is a challenge to encourage the younger generation to embrace farming, adding that ‘’we are -examining the extension system used to transmit knowledge to farmers to strengthen it for higher productivity.’’

Dr Balarabe recalled that the state has prioritised effective collaboration with stakeholders and partners to promote agriculture, resulting in a $150 million Olam Hatchery and Feed mill and other agribusinesses in the state.

The Deputy Governor noted that the state is ready to collaborate with FAO to drive the agenda for sustainable development and the transformation of rural areas in the state.

“We welcome the Hand-in-Hand Initiative as a major enabler of food security in Nigeria. state will continue to on empowering the rural people through modern food and systems that emphasize a value chain approach to feed the nation and create jobs.

‘’Through the Ministry of Agriculture, Kaduna state has registered over 100,000 farmers across different value chains that include, dairy, ginger, rice, soyabeans, maize, who belong to over 4,000 Cooperative Groups/Commodity Interest Groups and over 100 Processors/SMEs,’’ she added.

Also speaking, the governor of Ekiti state and the Chairman of Nigeria Governors’ Forum, Dr Kayode , said there is need for collaboration between the state and federal in implementing the Hand-in-Hand Initiative.

Hand-in-Hand Initiative is the brainchild of the FAO, which was launched in , to support evidenced-based, country-led and country-owned investment to eradicate poverty and end hunger and all of malnutrition.

Tags: , ,