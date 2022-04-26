KDSG urges NCC to intensify efforts in addressing copyright issues

By Hussaaina Yakubu

The Kaduna State government has called on the Nigerian Copyright Commission (NCC) to put more efforts in addressing copyright issues in the country.



The acting Governor of the state, Dr Hadiza Balarabe, made the call when she received the State Coordinator and officials of the NCC, Kaduna State office, who were on a courtesy visit on Tuesday.



The acting Governor commended the NCC for some of the successes made in fighting piracy in the state.



Balarabe said that Intellectual Property Rights violation was causing hinderances to economic development in the country.



“In Nigeria, their is weak intellectual property protection.



“It is said that with intellectual property violation, there are hindrances to economic growth.



“But we want our people to grow here in Kaduna; we look seriously at developing human capital,we want a Kaduna that is prosperous and where there is decent standard of living,” she said.



She said there was need to change the narrative and start looking for solutions to the problem of intellectual property protection.



According to her, Kaduna government is so passionate in developing talents and skills in young people.



Earlier in her remarks ,the NCC Coordinator, Rukayyat Yeldu, who was accompanied by some creative and entertainment artistes, said the visit was to update KDSG on some gains made in the fight against piracy and property rights violations.



While seeking for the state government’s support in tackling some of its problems, she said the visit was also part of activities to mark the 2022 World Intellectual Property Day.



According to her, the advancement of technology in the reproduction of information and intellectual goods created tools for piracy, copying and selling of another’s intellectual works across the globe.



“As a result of inadequate laws, enforcement and proper monitoring, copyright theft, production of fake, sub-standard and unlicensed products are on the increase in the country.



“This explains why the United Nation set aside April 26 of every year to create awareness on the dangers of copyright piracy and the need for all stakeholders to put more efforts to fight against the ugly act..” she said (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

