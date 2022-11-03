KDSG unveils business initiative for talented youths 

By Hassana Yakubu

Kaduna State Government Thursday unveiled business initiative for talented youth aimed at boosting human capital development, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports.

NAN reports that the initiative called “Buy and Sell initiative for the talent, was a programme designed to boost human capital development in the state through Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs).

Declaring the programme open, the state Deputy Governor, Dr Hadiza Balarabe, said it was part the state government initiatives to boost human capital development.

She said that the government had established the Kaduna State Enterprise Development Agency and Kaduna State Women Empowerment Fund to build the capacity of small and medium enterprises and empower citizens, especially women and youths.

The deputy governor expressed the continued support of the government toward improving the MSMEs in the state.

She noted that MSMEs were recognised as one of the major contributors to the economies of most nations in the world.

In his goodwill message, the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Mr Niyi Adebayo, appreciated the organisers for the initiative, interest and passion for promoting trade through buying and selling.

Adebayo, who was represented by Mr Sadiq Bako, described trade as one of the key mandate of the ministry, which he said was largely supported by MSMEs.

He pledged support to the initiative in view of the big role MSMEs play in the growth of the Nigerian economy.

According to him, MSMEs are responsible for driving innovation and competition in many sectors of the country’s economy.

The minister said that the new initiative would go a long way in creating jobs at relatively low capital cost, especially in the fast-growing services.

Adebayo also said that it would reduce income disparities and provide opportunities for developing new technological approaches.

In her goodwill message, Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed, urged business owners to seeks for more opportunities to grow their businesses.

She said they should strive to grow the locally businesses to bigger visions, tapping opportunities in the supply chain at national and international levels.

The minister, who was represented by her Special Assistant, Hajiya Hauwa Yahaya, noted that no matter how small and insignificant the service related business appeared, it would go a long way in improving the economy. (NAN)

