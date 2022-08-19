KDSG trains 150 enumerators on health scheme validation, evaluation

By Stella Kabruk

The Kaduna State Contributory Health Management Authority (KADCHMA)

is training 150 enumerators on validation and evaluation of the state’s contributory health insurance scheme.

The Director-General of the scheme, Abubakar Hassan, said the training, taking place in Kaduna is

to present contextual information on the scheme’s Vulnerable Population Programme (VVP).

He said that the training is also to sensitise the VVP beneficiaries on creating awareness on the benefits and

eligibility for the scheme.

Hassan added that “the enumerators are to administer the scheme’s validation tool, conduct focus group discussion

and use survey to obtain responses from beneficiaries.

“They will carry out field visits to test-run validation tool and survey.”

According to Hassan, Kaduna State Government and the Federal Government have set up programmes

under the health insurance authority to deliver Universal Health Coverage (UHC).

The director-general said “Kaduna State is giving out one per cent of the consolidated revenue toward

ensuring that vulnerable groups are covered.

“These vulnerable groups include pregnant women, children under five years, the aged and people living with disabilities.

“So, it is important that this exercise is carried out every year within this group. What that means is that we have to

always ensure that our data is validated.”

Hassan, who explained that “the validation entails going to the field and taking stock of people enrolled into the scheme.

“This is because some pregnant women would have been delivered of their babies; some of the children would have grown

above five years, while some would have left the state or are dead.”

He said the enumerators are trained and equipped to go to the field to validate the numbers, adding that

the state is doing a lot to bring in more people into the scheme.

“It is important that we proactively enroll more people into the scheme so that when government

increases funding for health insurance, we will just empower those already enrolled,” he said. (NAN)

