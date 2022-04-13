KDSG to take over Ahmadu Bello stadium to enhance sporting activities –El-rufai

By Hussaina Yakubu

The Kaduna state government said all plans had been put in place to take over the Ahmadu Stadium from the federal government, so as to enhance sport development in the state.

The governor of Kaduna state Nasir El-rufai made this know on Wednesday in Kaduna when he received the state’s winning athletes and team that worn medals at both local and international sports competitions across the country.The Kaduna state government will continue to support sporting activities in the state by upgrading all facilities to bring sports closer to the people, he said.“We are working towards developing Ahmadu Bello stadium to a modern standard to replicate what we have done at Murtala square to world standard “he added.

According to him, we believe and see sport as a business, while we work towards bringing investors and international sponsorship to our athletes.He said the state government would reward all the medallists in the different categories, adding that they would be allocated land, for making the state proud. He noted that policies put in place by the state government would make the state a centre of sporting activities Gov El-rufai also congratulated the athletes for their various achievements; “we are very proud of you for what you have done” he said. In his remarks, the commissioner for sports development, Mr Idris Nyan, while presenting the athlete said they were young people who had made the State proud at both local and international sports competitions.“

These young men and women had shown commitment to their craft and displayed the quality and potential for building a professional career out of their sports, from Kaduna State”, he said.According to him, presentation was simply to, among other things, spotlight and encourage the efforts of these individuals, and as examples to their peers on available opportunities.Nyan said the state had recorded great successes in the Sports sector but not without few challenges ranging from delayed cash backings to outright cancellations of activities due to the non-release of funds.He said this affected the ability of the Ministry to fully deliver on its mandate, but also direly hampered the morale of the sports men and women, the principal actors in the State’s sports ecosystem. He further expressed appreciation to the state Governor, and other stakeholders for the support and understanding accorded the Ministry and indeed the larger Sports sector in the state.Also Speaking at the presentation, the speaker, Kaduna state House of Assembly, Yusuf Zailani, thanked the team for protecting the state’s integrity in sports.The speaker also donated N2.5million naira to the athletes while N150, 000 thousands Naira each to the two athletes who participated in the Speaker’s competition.According to him, sport was the only vocation that united people to forget their differences irrespective of ethnic and religious considerations.On his part, Sunday Danlami, who spoke on behalf of the athletes, appreciated the government for its support and upgrading of facilities across the state, while assuring the government that they would continue to make the state proud.He called for upgrading of the hockey pitch to international standards (NAN)

