KDSG to relax restriction of movement on Tuesday and Wednesday

The State Standing Committee on Covid-19 has confirmed that the restriction of movement currently in force in Kaduna State will be relaxed on Tuesday, 21 April and Wednesday, 22 April 2020.

Samuel Aruwan, Commissioner, Internal Security & Home Affairs said in a statement that

the relaxation of the restriction of movement will subsist from 8am to 6pm on Tuesday and Wednesday.

This is to enable residents stock up on food and medicines, Aruwan said. Only sellers of food and medicines are permitted to open for trading. Traders in these commodities and their customers must observe social distancing. In addition, all residents are expected to begin wearing face masks in public to reinforce the mandatory social distancing.

The general public was reminded that motorcycle taxis and commercial tricycles popularly known as Keke Napeps are prohibited from Kaduna roads. Such vehicles are liable to be confiscated and forfeited to the Kaduna State Government, in addition to the fines that will be imposed on their drivers.

The Kaduna State Government also appealed to all residents to exercise personal responsibility and l help protect our state from Covid-19. This can be done by regularly washing hands with soap and water, observing social distance, practising respiratory hygiene and avoiding large gatherings. Residents are advised to stay at home, except when there are compelling reasons for going out.

Stay home, stay safe and save lives.