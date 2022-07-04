KDSG to recruit 2,912 adhoc facilitators for 838 BESDA learning centres

The Kaduna State Universal Basic Education Board (KADSUBEB) is set to recruit 2,912 adhoc facilitators for its 838 Non-Formal Learning Centres.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the centres were established under the World Bank-supported Better Education Service Delivery for All (BESDA).

Mr Tijjani Abdullahi, the Executive Chairman, KADSUBEB said this in a statement issued in Kaduna on Monday.

Abdullahi said that the ad-hoc facilitators would work for the reintegration of out- of – school children that would be enrolled into the 838 Non-Formal Learning Centres.

He said that the centres cut across the 23 Local Government Areas of the state (LGAs).

According to him, applicants found suitable will be engaged as facilitators and will work for six hours per week for a period of six months in any of the centres nearest to them.

“The Board wishes to draw the attention of interested candidates and the 23 Acting Education Secretaries in the LGAs that the last day for submission of all application letters is July 5.

“July 7 has been scheduled for the conduct of aptitude test while July 12 to July 14 is scheduled for interview of shortlisted candidates.

“Based on the foregoing, the Board is therefore, urging all applicants to submit their application letters on or before July 5 to the Education Secretaries of their respective LGAs,” he said.

NAN reports that the BESDA programme is aimed at increasing access for out-of-school children and ensuring that children who attend school could read, write and manipulate figures.

NAN also reports that the board has concluded plans to recruit 10,000 teachers for its public primary schools after sacking 2,357 teachers for allegedly failing a competency test. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

